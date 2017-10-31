Mom transforms toddler into “Trolls” character for Halloween

(WSVN) - A little girl in Ohio loved the movie “Trolls” so much that her mother decided to turn her into one for Halloween, and it’s truly an impressive costume to behold!

Chiquia Waters told Fox 13 that it cost just $30 to make, but took 8 hours to create.

Waters made the costume for her daughter Abrielle, turning her into the character Poppy from the movie. The costume came complete with her tall pink hair, detailed dress, and large pink ears.

“My family and friends loved it,” Chiquia said. “I’m always doing creative and out of the box things with my kids, so I don’t think they were surprised by the costume, but they loved it.”

The costume idea was so popular that Waters created a YouTube tutorial to help other parents bring the idea to life.

