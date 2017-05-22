Mom says sunscreen caused toddler’s second-degree burns

(WSVN) - A mother is warning parents about using spray sunscreen on their children after her 14-month-old daughter suffered chemical burns on her face.

Rebecca Cannon said she used Banana Boat Kids SPF 50 to protect her daughter Kyla’s skin, even though the weather was overcast, Fox News reports.

“As the day went on, she got a little redder and redder and the next morning she woke up and was swollen, she was bright red, there were blisters starting to pop up,” Cannon told CBC News. “We immediately took her up to the doctors and found out she has second degree burns.”

Cannon admits that she should have used sunscreen specifically for babies, but says she thought using an alcohol-free sunblock for children would be better than nothing.

“I figured just putting it mildly on her face, for some protection rather than having none at all, would be OK and yeah, it didn’t go over well,” Cannon said.

Cannon told CBC News that her 3-year-old nephew used the same sunscreen with no problem, but said the doctor treating her daughter said it wasn’t the first case he had seen.

“We are greatly concerned when any person encounters a reaction using our products,” Banana Boat said in a statement to CBC News. “We have spoken with the consumer and asked for the product so that our quality assurance team can look into this further. Without examining the product, it is difficult to determine what may have caused the problem as described.”

