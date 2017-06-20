Mom pleads for return of missing necklace with son’s ashes inside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WSVN) — A mother is hoping a truly priceless necklace will be returned to her after she believes it was stolen.

Amanda Shears had surgery earlier this month, and put her wedding ring and pendant necklace in her coat pocket for safekeeping, Fox 2 reports. But after her surgery, the jewelry went missing.

The necklace held the ashes of her son Zealen, who died when he was just 11 months old.

While she believes someone most likely stole her coat from her car with the ring and necklace still inside, she said there is a slight chance the items fell out of the pocket while she was still at the hospital.

“We came home and I was still on a lot of meds and left my coat in the car,” Shears explained, saying it took a couple of days for her to realize the coat was missing since she was recovering at home.

Shears posted photos of the jewelry on Facebook, in the hopes they could be returned.

“Of course I would love all of it back but I can’t replace Z and the necklace is not valuable to anyone except me,” she wrote.

Shears said whoever took the necklace can return it anonymously, no questions asked.

Her post has been shared more than 26,000 times so far.

