Mom claims ‘Hatchimals’ bath bomb gave her child chemical burn

(WSVN) - A woman is warning fellow parents about one of the seasons hottest toys after she says it gave her daughter a chemical burn.

Jennifer Renee shared photos on Facebook of a “Hatchimals” bath bomb she purchased for her daughter.

“PSA! Do NOT buy this for your children!” she wrote on the post, which has since been shared over 130,000 times. “Followed directions on package and placed in her bathtub. Thought it would be fun for her because there was a toy inside. After being in the water 30-45 seconds she stated her skin was hurting, upon looking she has received a chemical burn from a KIDS BATH BOMB.”

Jennifer said her daughter has used several other kinds of bath bombs before without suffering any adverse skin reactions, and said she wasn’t holding it either.

In her post, the mom says she took her daughter to the doctor, who reportedly confirmed it was a chemical burn and not an allergic reaction.

“I called the company and the batch number being investigated and is likely going to be recalled as numerous reports have been made (not all the burning reaction she got),” she continued in the post.

The toy’s parent company, Spin Master, said it is aware of the incident and says they are “in the process of looking into the matter with the licensee company to whom Spin Master licensed the Hatchimals brand,” Allure reported.

“We are saddened to learn about a young girl’s injuries,” the company’s statement said. “That said, it would be premature to comment further on the situation until we learn more. We are working closely with the product’s licensee manufacturer and distributor to determine whether there are any product issues.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.