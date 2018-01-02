Mom claims daughter’s talking doll called her a ‘b- – – – ‘

(WSVN) - A British woman is demanding a recall for a talking doll after she said it called her daughter a profane word.

According to Fox News, Siobhan Fox of Tamworth, England, claims the My Little BABY Born doll she purchased for her daughter Darcey says the words “you b—-” instead of the pre-recorded “mama” or “dada” phrases she was expecting.

Fox uploaded a video of the doll to YouTube, showing the doll laughing before allegedly cursing.

Reactions to the video online were mixed, with some YouTube commenters claiming they could hear it, while others believed the doll was saying “yippee” instead.

But Fox isn’t the first person to complain about the doll’s remarks. According to The Sun, she is the third parent who has come forward with the same problem. One mother said she heard her daughter repeating the words ‘you b—-‘ because of the doll, while another parent back in October said she believed the toy was swearing.

Fox says she took the doll away from her daughter shortly after giving it to her as a Christmas present, saying she couldn’t let her go out in public with a doll that curses.

The store reportedly offered her a refund or replacement doll, but Fox said she wants a full recall of the toy.

The doll, which is manufactured by German toy company Zapf Creations, is sold on the Toys ‘R’ Us website in the U.K. for £14.44, or about $20.

Zapf Creations released a statement which reads: “Our BABY born products are created to be a fun introduction to imaginative parent-child play. The My Little BABY born Walks doll includes baby babble sounds that are in no way meant to represent language or cause any offense to users.”

