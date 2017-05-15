Mom beats son for giving Mother’s Day card to grandmother and not her, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother’s Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

A Spartanburg Police Department report says 30-year-old Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for repeatedly hitting her 6-year-old son on the head Thursday. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to the report, the boy’s sister told police that when Murphy realized the card wasn’t for her, she hit the boy hard, then tore the card up.

Police say Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.

