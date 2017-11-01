Mom accused of having young son ride on roof of minivan to hold down plastic pool

(CNN) — A mother in Wisconsin is facing a felony charge of endangering the safety of her child after she strapped her 9-year-old son to the top of her minivan.

Another driver told emergency operators she spotted the child on top of the family vehicle holding onto a plastic pool, and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“She’s got her flashers going. And she’s got the boy off the top of the car with a pool,” the caller said. “So I don’t know what she’s doing… I don’t want no one to get hurt.”

Police said 28-year-old Amber Schmunk drove her minivan down the street while her young son held down the plastic pool on top of the car.

When a Saukeville Police officer confronted Schmunk, the criminal complaint says she believed it was “okay” since her father let her do similar things when she was young.

Schmunk allegedly justified the ride, saying he was only on top of the van for a short time. She claimed she “had no way to strap the pool down” so she had her son climb onto the roof to hold it down while she drove.

