Milo Yiannopoulos’ Berkeley talk canceled

A University of California, Berkeley official says a talk by a polarizing Breitbart News editor at the university has been canceled as protesters outside the building where the speech was to have taken place threw smoke bombs and set a fire.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulos says officials are advising the campus to shelter in place and to stay away from the student union building, where Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak.

A group of protesters dressed in black and some in hooded sweatshirts broke windows, threw smoke bombs and flares at a building and set a large bonfire outside the building.

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read “Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech” had been protesting for hours before the event.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.