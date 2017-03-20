Middle school teacher arrested in $6 million drug bust

(WSVN) - A middle school teacher in Georgia is behind bars after a major drug bust in her home.

A multi-agency narcotics squad seized over $6 million worth of drugs in the a home in Oakwood, Georgia, about an hour north of Atlanta.

Fox 5 reports that agents found 61 kilos of cocaine, a kilo of heroin, and a stash of guns and cash inside the home.

“I’ve worked drugs and gangs for a long time and it was one of the larger cocaine seizures I’ve ever seen,” Hall County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Ware said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Karla Alvarez and 24-year-old Monica Brito in the home. Authorities are still on the hunt for Brito’s brother, 25-year-old Ricardo Brito, who also lived in the same residence.

Hall County Schools confirmed Alvarez has been employed as a teacher and girls soccer coach at Chestatee Middle School Academy since 2015.

Alvarez and Brito have been charged with trafficking and possessing with the intento to distribute cocaine and heroin. They also face two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

