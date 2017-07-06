Middle school teacher accused of adopting student in order to have sexual relationship

TRENTON, N.J. (WSVN) — A middle school teacher in New Jersey is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after she adopted him.

Fox News reports that 43-year-old Rayna Culver took in a former student after he was kicked out of his relative’s home in December 2015. The Trenton, New Jersey teacher became the teen’s legal guardian a few months later.

But by June 2016, the teen said Culver started to touch him inappropriately, leading to an on-going sexual relationship.

“After that first incident, they would engage in sex often, and it was to the point where he felt that if he told her to stop she would get mad and kick him out of the house,” the complaint said. “(The victim) told Culver via text message that he didn’t want to have sex anymore, and she made it clear that she did not want it to stop.”

“(The victim) believed that the purpose of her taking him in was to eventually make sex a part of their relationship,” court documents said.

The teen turned over his phone to police in April to show his text messages with Culver, who reportedly is married. She was then arrested in May, charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Culver’s attorney, Robin Lord, told Fox News the accusations against the teacher are false.

“The state’s theory of the case is a completely fabricated recitation made up by a troubled, young man,” Lord said.

