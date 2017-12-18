Microsoft gifts Xbox to 9-year-old who gave one up to buy blankets for homeless

BEACHWOOD, OH (WSVN) — Microsoft gave a very special gift to a 9-year-old boy from Ohio after he passed on the Christmas present he wanted most in order to help others.

Mikah Frye’s grandmother wanted to give him a $300 gift card in order to purchase the latest Xbox game console.

Instead, the young boy asked her to spend that money on blankets to keep the homeless warm.

Mikah’s mother said it wasn’t that long ago that their family was nearly homeless themselves after they fell on hard times and lost their home. They stayed at an emergency shelter for several weeks before finding another place to stay.

“He knew what it was like to not have a blanket at night and to have to give it back. When they gave him a blanket, he had to give it back,” said Terry Brant, Mikah’s grandmother. “And so the first thing he wanted to do was give a blanket that they could keep.”

Microsoft caught wind of his selfless gesture and surprised him with the gift he sacrificed, along with some games and accessories.

