Mexico City says 52 saved from quake ruins

The Mexico City government says 52 people have been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings in the capital following Tuesday’s powerful earthquake.

The city’s Social Development Department tweeted the number Wednesday afternoon and added: “We won’t stop.”

The quake has killed at least 225 people in several states, and rescue efforts are continuing furiously, including at a primary and secondary school where 25 bodies have been found and a young girl was located alive amid the rubble.

Workers have been trying to extricate her for hours now.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.