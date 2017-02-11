McDonald’s to test crab sandwich in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (WSVN) — McDonald’s is testing out a new crab meat sandwich in select locations.

The fast food chain is testing the new sandwich at four locations around San Francisco.

The new menu item contains snow crab meat mixed with diced celery — served with lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted sourdough bun.

If successful — it could eventually make its way to over 200 other restaurants.

