McDonald’s to surprise customers with free McDelivery with UberEATS

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fast food is taking on a whole new meaning now that McDonald’s has partnered up with UberEATS.

The day has finally come! The fast food chain is making its first test run deliveries from over 200 restaurants in Miami, Orlando and Tampa. To mark the occasion, McDonald’s is surprising its customers with some of their favorites on the menu for free.

Here’s how it works: a caravan of about 30 UberEATS delivery partners will meet at the McDonald’s restaurant in the Concord shopping plaza, at SW 40 St and 112 Ave, before they load up on items from McDonald’s menu and then deliver to customers.

Each location will have complimentary food and giveaway prizes. Those who want a chance at some freebies can look for the promotion at various spots throughout Miami from noon to 1:30 p.m., including Little Havana, Barry University, Miami-Dade College’s downtown campus, and Ocean Drive at 9th Street.

