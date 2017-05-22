McDonald’s employee with Down syndrome retires after 33 years

(WSVN) - After 33 years on the job, Daniel Lybrink got a celebratory farewell from his fellow McDonald’s co-workers.

Lybrink, who has Down syndrome, started working at the fast food restaurant in Brighton, Michigan back in 1984, according to WHMI.

Since then, he has worked as a lobby manager at the same location for over three decades, happily greeting customers.

Friends, family, and members of the community gathered for the surprise send-off, saying Lybrink is known for his lovable personality and could always be seen smiling.

Lybrink says he plans to enjoy his retirement by fishing, traveling, and taking part in the Special Olympics.

