McDonald’s creates fork made of french fries

(WSVN) - It’s the utensil you can eat: behold, the “frork.”

McDonald’s created a parody infomercial for their invention, a fork with fries as prongs, illustrating how the utensil can pick up any sandwich toppings that have fallen out while eating, Fortune reports.

Anthony Sullivan, whose title in the video is “Preposterous Product Pitching Powerhouse,” has appeared on numerous infomercials. Sullivan put his sales skills on display for the “uselessly useful” utensil.

“When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” Sullivan says in the video. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news: we solved it anyway.”

But wait… there’s more!

Even though the video is very much a parody, it appears the frork itself is indeed real, as part of the rollout of the chain’s new Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches. The toll-free phone number in the video, it turns out, is also real: the first 5,000 people to call will get a coupon for a free sandwich.

According to USA Today, participating McDonald’s locations will have frorks available on May 5… while supplies last of course.

