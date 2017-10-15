McDonalds adds McVegan, veggie burgers to Europe locations

(WSVN) - According to Forbes, McDonalds has introduced vegetarian and vegan burgers in many of its locations in Europe.

The fast food chain unveiled the McVegan burger in Finland, which is 100% plant based, with a soy patty on a Quarter Pounder bun.

McDonalds also introduced the Le Grand Veggie burger in France, which has a patty made with carrots and root vegetables.

The McVeggie was also added to menus at many McDonalds locations in Norway back in May.

