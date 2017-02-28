Massive internet cloud outage strikes East Coast

(WSVN) - Feel like you’re back on old-school dial-up? You’re not alone.

A massive outage affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) is hitting countless websites, causing many to slow to a crawl or stop working altogether.

BGR first reported the issue, saying AWS is Amazon’s cloud services arm. Both AWS and Amazon’s “Simple Storage Service” are used by major websites, including Netflix and Reddit. When it goes down, it causes major issues across the web.

“We’ve identified the issue as high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1,” Amazon explains on its services tracking page. They said they “are actively working on remediating the issue.”

