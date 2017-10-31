Massive hog spotted wandering Alabama neighborhood

(WSVN) - It’s one big pig, and that’s not hogwash!

A woman in Alabama spotted the massive hog roaming her residential neighborhood, and managed to capture photos of the pig wandering the streets.

Angela Rena couldn’t believe her eyes when she spotted the huge hog in her town of Phenix City, and posted pictures to social media of the enormous animal casually strolling through several front yards.

Rena said it was not clear if the hog belonged to anyone in the area.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.