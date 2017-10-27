Maserati driver sentenced to 25 years for fatal 134 MPH crash

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSVN) — A Maserati driver has been sentenced to spend 25 years in jail for his part in a crash that killed a woman.

According to Fox 26, 43-year-old Gregory Belkin was three times over the legal limit when he crashed into a Subaru with Rhonda Williams inside, in January.

Williams was a wife and mother who worked as a financial planner.

A judge sentenced Belkin to serve 25 years for homicide and 10 years for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

According to the judge, Belkin was driving 134 miles per hour, talking on the phone and bragging about his speed, at the time of the fatal crash, Fox 26 reports.

Police said Belkin, who was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, gave a statement that he had two glasses of wine at one location and “may have stopped” at other locations before the accident. He also told police he could not remember where he stopped or how many times.

“You did a lot for this country, and I come from a military family,” the judge told Belkin, according to Fox 26. “I understand the sacrifice that goes on, but I have to share with you that in all the years that I’ve served on this bench, I have not seen a drunk driving case that caused death that was this egregious.”

