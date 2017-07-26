Maryland cleaning up after tornado hits Eastern Shore

STEVENSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials will work into the night to help clean up communities on the Eastern Shore that were hit by a tornado.

The National Weather Service say a tornado touched down 1:30 a.m. Monday near Stevensville in Queen Anne’s County. Meteorologists say the tornado’s wind speeds reached 125 miles per hour.

The storm downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands in the Kent Island area. A hospital official says one injured man has been released.

Heavy rain was reported in the region, including nearly 7 ½ inches in New Castle County, Delaware.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says it crews will continue assisting with cleanup efforts into the night. Maryland officials are also helping residents who were displaced because of the storm.

