Married man sends hoax airplane hijack email to avoid trip with online girlfriend

(WSVN) - A married man in India who tried to get out of taking a vacation with his online girlfriend ended up behind bars when his elaborate plan backfired.

Officers in Hyderabad, India arrested 32-year-old Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna on Thursday, after he allegedly sent a hoax email to police about an airplane hijacking plot, CNN reports.

Krishna wrote the email pretending to be a woman who had overheard six men planning to hijack several cities at three different airports. Investigators traced the IP address from the email to an internet cafe. After reviewing surveillance video, they determined Krishna had sent the email to police.

When questioned, Krishna confessed, telling police he had an online girlfriend who wanted to take a trip together. He told her he didn’t have enough money, but that didn’t dissuade her.

That’s when Krisha, a travel agent, created a fake airplane ticket for the girlfriend. He then said he sent the ticket to her, then created a fake email address to send the hijack plot to police.

“He didn’t have the money, but if he canceled because of that, it would have hurt his pride, and his friendship with the girl would’ve come to an end,” said Deputy Police Commissioner B. Limba Reddy in a press conference. “So, his thinking was that if the flight was to be canceled and it was because of the airport, he wouldn’t be at fault.”

Police arrested Krishna on four charges, including impersonation and providing false information. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $150 fine.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.