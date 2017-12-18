Markets Right Now: Stock indexes climb as tax plan proceeds

Stocks are settling at more record highs as the Republican tax plan works its way through Congress.

Banks, retailers and small-company stocks, which would all reap outsize benefits from corporate tax cuts, rose more than the rest of the market Monday.

Wells Fargo rose 1.8 percent and Home Depot climbed 1.2 percent.

Snyder’s-Lance, which makes pretzels and other snack foods, rose 7 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Campbell Soup.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,690.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 140 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,792. The Nasdaq composite rose 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,994.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.39 percent.

