Marine veteran, 92, is ‘something blue’ at niece’s wedding

(WSVN) - A Marine Corps veteran wanted to wear his dress blues for his niece’s wedding, all so he could be her “something blue.” So when he fell ill before the wedding, he told nurses he was determined to get well in time for her big day.

Bill Eblen, 92, served as a sergeant in both World War II and the Korean War, his niece Alison Ferrell told Fox News.

“When I first I got engaged I knew I wanted to include Uncle Bill in a special way,” Ferrell said. “My family always taught us to have a lot of respect for people in the armed forces. It just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Eblen ended up with pneumonia, and it was unclear if he would be well enough in time for her wedding. So he decided to set a goal to recover in time.

“I said, ‘I’m 92-years-old, this is a miracle happening to me!’” Eblen said.

Sure enough, Eblen made it to her wedding, dressed in his Marine Corps uniform. He held a sign saying, “I’m her something blue” as he was wheeled down the aisle.

“During the ceremony I felt a lot of pride and joy to see him so happy and see him get the recognition he deserves,” Ferrell told Fox News.

“You don’t ever forget your military experience,” Eblen told People. “I just respect Alison’s decision to include me in her wedding, plus it was a lot of fun!”

