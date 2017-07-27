Man’s strange insect bite is a medical mystery, doctors say

CHANDLER, Ariz. (WSVN) — An Arizona man is still recovering, ten days after being bitten by an unknown insect.

Thomas Jay said he was taking out the trash at his home when he was bitten by what looked like a cross between a scorpion and a spider.

Despite taking a trip to an urgent care, his arm kept getting worse, doubling in size in just over an hour.

He then visited the emergency room at one hospital, only to be transferred to another one with a toxicology department.

But because doctors could not determine what specific insect bit him, they could not give him anti-venom.

Jay is now back at home, and is arm is starting to improve in appearance. But he says a week-and-a-half later, he’s still in quite a lot of pain.

“There is still excruciating pain that’s in the arm and it moves from different places from time to time,” Jay said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.