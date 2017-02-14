Man’s pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar

(WSVN) - An Idaho man credits his pet squirrel with scaring off a burglar in his home.

KIVI-TV reports that Adam Pearl said he knew something was wrong when he walked into his home last week and saw several doors open that would normally be closed. His fears were confirmed when he got to the bedroom and looked at his gun safe.

“I started looking at it and saw the scratches that are around the locking area and at that point I knew somebody was definitely in here messing around,” Pearl said.

Pearl called police, and when officer Ashley Turner arrived, Pearl’s pet squirrel Joey startled her.

“During her investigations Joey had run in the bedroom just screwing around like he always does between her legs and kind of startled her,” explained Pearl. “She says ‘Whoa, what was that?’ and I said, ‘Ahhh, don’t worry about that, that’s just Joey, my pet squirrel.'”

When Turner asked if Joey would bite, Pearl replied, “Well, he usually doesn’t bite but you never know because he is a squirrel.”

Turner finished up her investigation in the house, and returned hours later with some of Pearl’s stolen belongings.

“She said while she was questioning the individual, he had scratches on his hands. So she asked him, ‘Did you get that from the squirrel?’ and he says, ‘Yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left,'” Pearl recalled.

Pearl said his petite pet is a hero.

“Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house, which is crazy,” Pearl said. “You can’t ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great.”

Pearl said he rewarded Joey for his heroics by giving him some Whoppers candy, his favorite treat.

