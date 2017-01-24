Man who saved trooper: It’s hard to think about that day

shooting_generic

PHOENIX (AP) — The man who fatally shot a suspect beating an Arizona state trooper said Tuesday that he doesn’t consider himself a hero and that he’s grappling with taking someone’s life.

Thomas Yoxall of Arizona gave his account of the dramatic Jan. 12 encounter between the now-dead suspect and the state trooper who had been shot. He had not been previously identified.

The 43-year-old cried and shook while recounting how he killed Leonard Pennelas-Escobar who was beating Trooper Edward Andersson “in a savage way.”

Department of Public Safety officials say Andersson was ambushed while putting out flares after coming across a roll-over crash on Interstate 10 outside of Phoenix and checking on a report of shots being fired at another vehicle.

Andersson is recovering.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus