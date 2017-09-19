Man who recently lost young grandson gives mother $20 to buy toys for her child

(WSVN) - A mother in Oklahoma shared a story about a touching act of kindness as she shopped in Target.

Alyssa Hacker said she was pushing her cart with her young son Owen through the toy aisle when he grabbed three dinosaur toys.

“We were trying to pick out which one he wanted when Owen abruptly yelled ‘Hi’ at this older man walking past us,” Hacker said. “He turned around and said, ‘hey sweet boy.'”

As her toddler played with the dinosaurs, the elderly man pulled out his wallet and put a $20 bill in the boy’s shirt pocket.

“I just lost my 2-year-old grandson last week,” the man told Hacker. “You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs.”

She said the man then wiped tears from his eyes and walked away.

“After, Owen yelled ‘thank you’ and the gentleman turned around and yelled ‘boomer sooner,'” she wrote. “There is still some good in this world.”

Hacker said the act of kindness caused her to cry in the middle of the store.

Her Facebook post about the encounter has been shared over 123,000 times, and has received 322,000 likes so far.

