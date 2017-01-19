Man warns about dangers of vaping after e-cigarette explodes in his face

(WSVN) - An Idaho man who was seriously injured when his e-cigarette exploded in his mouth is now speaking out about the dangers of vaping.

KXPI reports that 30-year-old Andrew Hall took a puff from his vape as he was getting ready for work when he said it blew up.

Hall ended up in the Intensive Care Unit, suffering from second-degree burns to his face and neck. He also lost nine teeth in the explosion, and said he had to undergo surgery to remove embedded pieces of the e-cigarette from his mouth, throat, and lips.

He said his bathroom also sustained significant damage from the blast, breaking a chunk of ceramic from the countertop and leaving burn marks strewn across the wall.

While he recovers, Hall cannot eat solid food, and has to have it liquidized.

Hall said he had only started vaping a year ago, and posted a warning to smokers on his Facebook page, saying he hoped to possibly sway those who use e-cigarettes to stop.

“I was lucky,” Hall wrote. “I just want to bring to light that this is possible, that they can explode without warning. I would have said, ‘no way that’s possible’ until now.”

