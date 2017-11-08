Man touched by apology note seeks to return ‘grass cutting money’ to sender

MOLINE, Ill. (WSVN) — An Illinois business owner is trying to locate the person who wrote an anonymous apology letter and left him $40 in cash after they thought they damaged his truck.

According to Fox 5, John Zelnio is now looking to return the money to the young writer, because no damage was done to his truck.

The typed letter was sent to Zelnio Construction without a return address.

“Mister, I want to say I’m sorry. My friends and I were running across the street where your truck was parked, and my friend pushed me into your truck and I scratched your truck with my skateboard,” the letter read in part.

The $40 was meant to help cover the cost of the man’s insurance deductible.

“I am sending you my grass cutting money for the insurance. My dad said his had a hundred dollar payment for things like this,” the letter said. The writer also added that they would “send some more next week when I finish some more yards,” Fox 5 reports.

However, Zelnio said the vehicle is his work truck and that it wasn’t actually damaged. He now wants to make sure the skateboarder gets their money back.

“It is awesome. It made me feel good people are trying to do the right thing,” Zelnio said.

