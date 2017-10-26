Man sells truck to rescue sons in Puerto Rico

(WSVN) - A father made a huge sacrifice in order to save his two sons in Puerto Rico after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria.

Guillermo Class has been reunited with his two sons after he sold his truck to get enough money to bring his sons to Connecticut, Fox 61 reports.

Class initially took to social media, where he asked for help in trying to contact his boys after he hadn’t heard from them in weeks. The pair lived on the island with their mother.

When Class finally spoke to them, he was able to fully grasp the devastation left behind by the hurricane.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s still really, really bad,” Class said after he heard they were still without power, food and water.

According to Fox 61, that’s when Class decided to sell his truck. He managed to get about $1,700, which was just enough to get his boys out of the island. Their mother decided to stay so she can care for her father who was hurt during the storm.

Fox 61 reported that Class said there is no way the boys can return to Puerto Rico, so he is currently working to get his sons back into school in Connecticut.

