Man receives ‘I love you’ text from wife shot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – It was a text message no one wants to receive. Shortly after a gunman opened fire and killed 59 and injured 527, one man received messages from his wife saying she had been shot.

Joseph Lambourne was at work when he received a call from his sister-in-law with the news about the mass shooting.

It was immediately followed by a text from his wife Jan that said, “I love you. I’ve been shot. I love you so much.”

“It scared the hell out of me.” Lambourne told CTV.

Jan had traveled to Las Vegas from Canada with a friend for the country music festival. They got split up at the concert, and Jan was taken to the hospital by an Army medic.

She was in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

She remains in the hospital where she is undergoing surgery. Her husband is on his way to Las Vegas.

