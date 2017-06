(WSVN) - The photo above is drawing plenty of attention on social media.

A man in Canada is seen mowing his lawn when a twister moves near his home.

He says the tornado was actually farther away from him than it appears in the photo and that he kept an eye on it the whole time.

No one was hurt by the storm.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.