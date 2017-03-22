Man mistakenly texted prosecutor about drug swap, authorities say

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man mistakenly sent a text message to a Pennsylvania prosecutor indicating that he wanted to trade marijuana for heroin.

Luzerne County prosecutors say Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews received a text Nov. 2 using drug lingo that they called an “obvious text for a drug deal.” They say she later received a photo of a plastic bag containing a green substance on a scale. Matthews handles drug cases for the county.

Authorities said 29-year-old John Raimondo, of Plymouth, was arrested at the supposed drug swap outside a shopping center in Edwardsville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

He’s now being sought after failing to appear for a hearing.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. A listed number for Raimondo couldn’t be found Tuesday.

