Man leaves infant daughter in car during snowstorm, gets drunk inside bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSVN) — A Wisconsin man has been arrested after he left his infant daughter alone in the car during a snowstorm, while he got drunk in a bar.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a normal bar scene — patrons gathered at the bar enjoying their drinks. However, inside the bar was also Merriett Cox. Cox appeared to be fine at first, but after a while, the bartender said Cox appeared to be extremely intoxicated, even falling from his barstool.

The bartender then refused to serve Cox, and even took away his keys.

After calling the bar’s owner for help getting Cox out of the bar in a cab, Cox asked the bar owner to check on “his girl” who had been outside in his car for about three hours.

The girl ended up being Cox’s two-and-a-half-month-old daughter who, at the urging of others, he finally brought inside.

The bar owner called police, and Cox was arrested. Police cared for the child, who was taken to the hospital and was OK. She was later released to her mother.

“The child’s mother was working,” said officer Tim Styka. “Mom was putting in 12 to 14 hour days and when mom found out about it, she was crushed, upset, angry, horrified.”

Cox has since been released on bond –but was ordered not to have any contact with the child.

