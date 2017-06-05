Man jumps into car to save driver having seizure

DIXON, Ill (WSVN) — A man jumped into a moving car and came to the rescue of a complete stranger who was having a seizure while driving.

Dixon Police in Illinois captured the heroic act on their dash cam as they were responding to the scene. The video shows a car running a red light at a low speed and heading into oncoming traffic.

(2/2) Dash cam video of the incident: pic.twitter.com/KpS1RDaZ88 — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) June 3, 2017

That is when, according to Fox 32 Chicago, Randy Tompkins jumped out of his pickup truck and dove through the passenger’s side window and stopped the car.

Seconds later, officers run up to the car and open the driver’s side door.

Tompkins later took to Facebook to describe the ordeal.

“Wow I just saved this guy’s life in the blue car i jumped in his car he was having a seizure at the wheel the cops said they saw me jump in his window like dukes of Hazzard it was crazy I saw him coming at me so I backed up real fast to the side and jumped out and jumped in his car to stop it wow my adrenaline is still going,” he wrote.

