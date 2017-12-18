Man given 6 months in prison after brutally beating 2-month-old daughter

(WSVN) - A father found guilty of beating his 2-month-old daughter, causing bleeding in her brain, was sentenced to six months in prison.

According to Fox 32, 21-year-old Richard A. Root of Wisconsin beat his daughter and broke her arm, leg and more than 20 bones along with bleeding in her brain. According to Root, he told police he beat his daughter due to lack of sleep and stress.

The recent prison sentence is a part of the seven years probation previously issued after child neglect. Root pleaded no contest to the child neglect claims.

A judge also ordered Root to avoid alcohol and drugs, to keep a steady job or become a full-time student and undergo counseling.

