Man finally answers call from unknown number, learns he won $1 million

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI. (WSVN) — A man who had been ignoring phone calls from an unknown caller finally picked up on the fourth call, and thank goodness he did.

According to FOX 32, 66-year-old Anthony Frabotta from Rochester Hills, Michigan had been ignoring a series of calls from an unknown number until he decided to finally pick up.

Little did he know then, but he was about to hear life-changing news: he had won the lottery.

Frabotta matched the five white balls drawn, 08-42-54-63-67, in the Jan. 24 Mega Millions drawing to win a $1 million prize. He had bought his ticket online, since Michigan’s lottery allows users to play some games virtually.

“I missed a few calls from a Lansing-area phone number the day after I won. I usually don’t answer if I don’t recognize the number, but I thought somebody might need bail money so I answered,” Frabotta joked in a news release.

“At first I thought I had goofed something up or done something wrong,” explained Frabotta. “When the supervisor, Joe, said I won $1 million it got my attention. I looked at the speakerphone in my office and said: ‘Say that again please!’

Then, Frabotta said he looked at his account and saw he had a $1 million pending prize.

“That’s when it hit me that I had really won,” he said.

