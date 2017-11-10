Man fakes death to expose wife’s murder-for-hire plot

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas man is opening up about his experience after he said he had to fake his own death to catch his wife in a murder-for-hire plot.

According to Fox 26, Ramon Sosa said he had to work with deputies to bring down his wife, Maria Sosa.

After six years of marriage, Maria decided to end their marriage. However, instead of waiting for a divorce to be finalized, she instead sought out a hitman to kill Ramon for $2,000.

However, the man who she thought would connect her with a hitman turned out to be a friend of Ramon’s.

“Unwittingly, she had approached a guy called Gustavo to see if he could organize the hit, without realizing we were friends,” Ramon told the Daily Mail. “At first, when he called and said he needed to see me, because someone ‘wanted to kill me,’ I thought he was joking.”

Ramon then went to Montgomery County deputies, and worked with officers and the FBI to fake his own death, Fox 26 reports.

Ramon told the Daily Mail that he drove out to the desert with police to set up a fake crime scene. Texas rangers used makeup to make it look as if Ramon had been shot in the temple, and had him lie in a shallow grave to stage photos.

Maria later met with the ‘hitman’ who was actually an undercover officer, and reportedly laughed when she saw the photos that showed her husband appearing dead with a gunshot wound to the head. She was then arrested and pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder.

Maria is now serving 20 years in prison, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says she waived her right to appeal by pleading guilty to the crime.

