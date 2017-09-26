Man claims he found maggots in convenience store sandwich

EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man claims he found maggots in a sandwich he ordered from a convenience store in New Jersey.

Chris Garcia tells The Trentonian he bought a buffalo chicken cheesesteak hoagie Saturday from a Wawa store in Ewing, where he lives. He claims after a taking few bites, he noticed sauce from the sandwich was moving.

The 22-year-old says he found two maggots moving around his sandwich. Garcia’s mother recorded video of maggots crawling on the sandwich wrapper.

A spokeswoman for the 750-store chain says Wawa inspects its stores daily and holds itself to the “highest standard of quality” in the food it serves.

Garcia says he was given a refund after returning to the store with the sandwich.

Wawa also has stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.