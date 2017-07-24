Man becomes Marine after he was told he would ‘end up dead or in jail’

(WSVN) - A man shared his story of becoming a United States Marine on social media, and it’s going viral.

Nathaniel Love said the turning point came from his ROTC teacher in school.

“My ROTC teacher told me I was gonna end up dead or in jail. I grew up without a father figure in my life. I wore most of the same clothes from middle till I graduated. We were on food stamps and lived in the hood,” Love wrote. “Those are circumstances that I did not let dictate my life. I did not become a product of my environment. Some of my friends called me stupid. Now look at me. I became aware that I control my destiny. I became aware that I could be the man that I was intended to be.”

Love’s inspirational post has been shared thousands of times online, and his dedication to serving his country is apparent.

“I became aware that there was only one branch that could build me into a man. I became a Marine!” Love wrote proudly.

Semper Fi, Sgt. Love!

