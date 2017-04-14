Man arrested for cursing in front of elderly woman

(WSVN) - Police arrested a man in Louisiana for using a curse word in front of an elderly woman.

Fox 25 reports that deputies charged 20-year-old Jared Dylan Smith with disturbing the peace through language and disorderly conduct.

“While standing next to my 75-year-old complainant, Jared yelled the word (expletive) and clearly disturbed her peace,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Smith denied the accusation, and no one else was around to witness him using a curse word except the elderly woman.

Smith spent the night in jail and was released early the next day on a $200 bond.

Louisiana law says a person can be charged with disturbing the peace by “addressing any offensive, derisive or annoying words to any other person who is lawfully in any street, or other public place; or call him by any offensive or derisive name, or make any noise or exclamation in his presence and hearing with the intent to deride, offend or annoy him, or to prevent him from pursuing his lawful business, occupation or duty.”

Offenders can face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $100, Fox 25 reports.

