Man arrested for assaulting, murdering 17-year-old Muslim girl

STERLING, VA (CNN) — A man has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old girl reported missing Sunday.

A family spokesperson confirms the teen is Nabra Hussein. They say she was praying at the ADAMS (All Dulles Area Muslim Society) center and left with a friends to get food when the incident happened.

Police say the girl was walking outside with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with a man in a car.

The suspect, 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres, got out of his car with a baseball bat and ran toward the group.

The teens said they ran, but when they regrouped, they could not find her and police were called to help.

While searching the area, one officer saw a car driving suspiciously and stopped it. The driver, later identified as Martinez Torres, was taken into custody.

Female remains were found in a pond around 3 p.m. in Sterling, Virginia.

A Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the identity of the remains, but detectives believe the remains are those of the missing teen.

Detectives have obtained a murder warrant charging Martinez Torres with the teen’s death.

“Dorothy [McAuliffe] & I are heartbroken over this senseless act of violence. We are praying for Nabra’s family & ADAMS Community,” Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted.

The ADAMS Center created a crowdfunding page to help cover Hussein’s funeral expenses. The center also released a statement:

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event. It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth. In the Islamic tradition, it is reported that the Beloved Prophet Muhammad said, “There are three supplications that are never rejected, the supplication of the parent for their child, the supplication of the person who is fasting, and the supplication of a traveler.” We ask all community members to sincerely pray for our dear daughter, sister, and friend.”

