Man arrested after mocking, punching victim with cerebral palsy

WEST CHESTER, Penn. (WSVN) — Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man who was caught on camera mocking and punching a man with cerebral palsy.

Fox 29 reports that police charged 29-year-old Barry Baker with simple assault after a convenience store surveillance camera captured him attacking the victim.

According to police, Baker and his friends were at a 7-Eleven in the early morning hours of May 10 when the 22-year-old victim entered the store.

The store’s cameras showed Baker mocking how the victim walked, imitating his movements. Baker followed the victim to the parking lot, where he continued mocking him.

When the victim stopped and stood by his vehicle, police said Baker punched him in the face.

“The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling. You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that,” West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn told Fox 29.

A judge set Baker’s bail at $25,000. He is due back in court May 30.

