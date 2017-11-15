Man accused of molesting 6-year-old boy falls to his death while trying to escape

Edgar Collaguazo, 44, fell to his death in outside his Jackson Heights apartment after trying to escape angry parents accusing him of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old boy. (Google Street View)

NEW YORK CITY (WSVN) — A man who police said molested a 6-year-old boy at the child’s birthday party tried to escape the fourth-floor apartment through a window, only to fall to his death.

Fox News reports the parents of the boy caught 44-year-old Edgar Collaguazo inappropriately touching their son. While they called police, they locked him in a bedroom. That’s when Collaguazo reportedly tried to escape out of the window of the fourth-floor apartment.

According to the New York Post, the little boy’s parents rented a room in Collaguazo’s apartment. He reportedly invited the victim, his 5-year-old female cousin, and another boy into his bedroom to watch a movie.

The boy’s mother told the New York Daily News that the little girl came out of the room a few minutes later looking “different.”

When she went look in the room, the mother told the Post she saw her son on Collaguazo’s lap, while he had his hand down the boy’s pants.

The victim’s mother called 911 while both of the children’s fathers started to beat Collaguazo, then locked him in a room to wait for police to arrive.

A witness spotted Collaguazo trying to make his escape through the window by climbing over security bars when he let go and landed stomach-first on an iron gate before collapsing to the ground.

Paramedics rushed Collaguazo to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

