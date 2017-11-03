Mall of America closing on Thanksgiving for 2nd year in a row

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WSVN) — The largest shopping mall in the country says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.

The Mall of America in Minnesota made the announcement Thursday, and said employees who work directly for the mall will also receive holiday pay for working on Black Friday.

“As the busiest day in the retail industry, we believe Mall of America employees dedicating their time on Black Friday should be rewarded with holiday pay,” mall executives said in a statement.

Last year, the mega mall had announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day so employees could spend the holiday with their families. The move came amid backlash by consumers and workers across the country, who decried the decision by many retailers to open on Thanksgiving.

The Mall of America says they will re-open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.