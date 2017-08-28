Make-A-Wish, police transform 10-year-old into superhero

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Make-A-Wish has helped a 10-year-old boy transform into a superhero and rescue several people portraying hostages with the help of Maine police.

The Portland Press Herald reports Sawyer Fish, of Falmouth, became the Sonic Spider Boy on Sunday morning.

He started the day by freeing police officers who were being held hostage by someone playing an evil mime. Sawyer then rescued people portraying hostages at the Portland Amtrak station. He ended the adventure at Hadlock Field, where Sawyer rescued the Portland Sea Dogs’ team mascot, Slugger.

Sawyer’s mother says he called Sunday the best day of his life. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy.

Make-A-Wish Maine provided Sawyer’s costume. The nonprofit grants wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

A huge thank you to @makeawishmaine for allowing us to be a part of this special day. Thanks #SonicSpiderBoy for saving @Slugger_SeaDog! pic.twitter.com/OJPoHbBA2w — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) August 27, 2017

#SonicSpiderboy and the police have arrived in Portland and are ready to rescue Slugger. They got a tip–he might be in an old warehouse! pic.twitter.com/bzf9aPDerx — Make-A-Wish Maine (@makeawishmaine) August 27, 2017

Sonic Spider Boy has been sworn in, and it ready to take action! #SonicSpiderBoy pic.twitter.com/8razblY0bq — Make-A-Wish Maine (@makeawishmaine) August 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.