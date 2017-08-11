Maduro ally calls Trump talk ‘craziness’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuela’s Defense Minister is calling President Donald Trump’s talk of a military intervention an act of “craziness” and “supreme extremism.”

Gen. Vladimir Padrino says, “With this extremist elite that’s in charge in the U.S., who knows what will happen to the world?” Padrino is a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro.

His remarks are the first by a high-level Venezuelan official and come ahead of an expected statement by Maduro’s government.

