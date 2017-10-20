Lulu the dog flunks out of CIA bomb-sniffing school because she preferred to play

(WSVN) - A bomb-sniffing dog is now a puppy school dropout.

The Central Intelligence Agency said that Lulu, one of their recruits in their fall 2017 “puppy class” for their explosive detection canine program, had started to show her disinterest in detection a few weeks into training.

In a blog post, the CIA noted that puppies are much like humans in the classroom: they can have good and bad days when learning something new.

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

“A pup might begin acting lazy, guessing where the odors are, or just showing a general disregard for whatever is being taught at the moment,” according to the blog post. Usually that can last a day or two.

When that happens, the CIA says their trainers try to figure out how to get the dog back on track.

“Sometimes the pup is bored and just needs extra playtime or more challenges, sometimes the dog need a little break, and sometimes it’s a minor medical condition like a food allergy requiring switching to a different kibble,” the CIA wrote.

But in Lulu’s case, trainers realized she just wasn’t interested anymore in searching for explosives.

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

“Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program,” the blog post read.

While Lulu may be out of a job, she isn’t out of a home. The CIA said she was adopted by her handler, who formed a strong bond with her during training.

“She now enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish,” they wrote. “We’ll miss Lulu, but this was the right decision for her. We wish her all the best in her new life.”

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

We’ll miss Lulu, but it was right decision for her & we wish her all the best in her new life!https://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/Mbcr9C7wUY — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.