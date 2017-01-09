Loved ones grieve for FLL shooting victims; 5 remain hospitalized

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As two of the people who were shot during Friday’s Fort Lauderdale airport shooting continue to fight for their lives, the families of the five victims who did not survive mourned their loves ones across the nation.

Five people who were injured when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area at Terminal 2 of the airport remain at Broward Health Medical Center. Two of them are listed in critical condition, and the other three are listed in good condition.

Hospital staff who provided care for the survivors spoke about their interaction. “I’ve hugged some survivors and had some family members hug me, and that was special,” said Dr. Christopher Roberts.

The lone gunman, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, killed five travelers and wounded six others in the attack that sent 54 people in total to the hospital.

Among the deceased was Michael Oehme. The 57-year-old Iowa resident was shot dead.

His wife Kari is recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

A family member said the couple was excited to be traveling from their home in Iowa to the Caribbean for a cruise vacation. “It’s just a shock. It doesn’t seem real,” she said.

Eighty-four-year-old Olga Woltering was also fatally gunned down. The native Englishwoman lived in an Atlanta suburb.

Her church community came together on Saturday to remember the loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother.

The Rev. Fernando Molina-Restrepo said Woltering was a kind matriarch. “Olga was a very, very loving, caring and very friendly person,” he said.

Woltering was in Florida to catch a cruise with her husband when she was shot and killed.

Devastated family members gave 7News a photo of Shirley and Steve Timmons, both 70 years old.

Shirley was killed, and her husband is in critical condition after he was shot in the face. The couple was meeting their family for a dream cruise.

Family members of Virginia Beach resident Terry Andres said he was also shot and killed. The 62-year-old worked at a naval shipyard and was a volunteer firefighter.

Andres’ uncle, Richard Andres, said he was at the airport with his wife of 40 years. She was not hurt.

“I can’t imagine her being there through all this, and the kids — I can’t imagine what’s going to happen,” said Richard.

The family of the fifth person who was killed has not publicly shared information about their loved one.

